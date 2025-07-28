How common painkiller affects your brain: Study
A new study from Ohio State University suggests that acetaminophen—the main ingredient in Tylenol and many other meds—could actually make people feel less anxious about risky choices.
Researchers found that when people took a standard dose, they were more willing to take chances in a decision-making game.
Basically, popping this common painkiller might nudge you toward riskier decisions without you even realizing it.
Key takeaways from the study
Acetaminophen is super common—about 1 in 4 Americans use it weekly.
While it's great for headaches or fevers, this study hints that the drug could also affect how we weigh risks in everyday life.
The findings add to growing research showing acetaminophen can influence our minds as well as our bodies, so it's worth being aware of how even over-the-counter meds might shape your choices.