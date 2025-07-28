How common painkiller affects your brain: Study

Key takeaways from the study

Acetaminophen is super common—about 1 in 4 Americans use it weekly.

While it's great for headaches or fevers, this study hints that the drug could also affect how we weigh risks in everyday life.

The findings add to growing research showing acetaminophen can influence our minds as well as our bodies, so it's worth being aware of how even over-the-counter meds might shape your choices.