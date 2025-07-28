Huge parts of Earth are losing water fast: Study
A new study using NASA satellite data has found that huge parts of our planet are losing water fast, putting billions at risk of running short on fresh water.
Over 20 years of tracking reveal four big regions—like Southwestern North America, Alaska, Northern Russia, and the Middle East into Eurasia—are drying out, which is speeding up sea level rise and threatening food supplies.
Drying regions have grown by twice the size of California
NASA's GRACE satellites have watched as drying regions have grown by twice the size of California every year since 2002.
This now affects three out of four people worldwide.
Shockingly, lost groundwater is raising sea levels more than melting ice from Greenland or Antarctica.
Researchers call for urgent action to cut back on groundwater
The researchers say we need urgent action to cut back on pumping groundwater and find ways to recharge what's left.
Without big changes, even more places could face water shortages—and that means trouble for cities, farms, and everyone who depends on them.