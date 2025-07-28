Huge parts of Earth are losing water fast: Study Technology Jul 28, 2025

A new study using NASA satellite data has found that huge parts of our planet are losing water fast, putting billions at risk of running short on fresh water.

Over 20 years of tracking reveal four big regions—like Southwestern North America, Alaska, Northern Russia, and the Middle East into Eurasia—are drying out, which is speeding up sea level rise and threatening food supplies.