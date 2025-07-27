How to access AI mode from Google Search widget

How to get AI mode on Google Search widget

The new shortcut sits next to the voice and Lens icons in the widget.

You can tweak how your widget looks—just long-press to adjust theme and transparency, or head to Settings under 'Shortcuts' where "AI Mode" is listed.

Non-Pixel users get this too: if you're not part of the AI Mode Search Lab, look for the shortcut below your search bar in a colorful carousel after updating your app.