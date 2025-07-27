Next Article
How to access AI mode from Google Search widget
Google just made it easier to jump into AI Mode right from your Android homescreen.
The latest update adds an AI shortcut to the Google Search widget, so you can access smart features with a single tap.
This rolled out first to beta users in April 2025, but now anyone with Google app version 16.28 or higher can try it out.
How to get AI mode on Google Search widget
The new shortcut sits next to the voice and Lens icons in the widget.
You can tweak how your widget looks—just long-press to adjust theme and transparency, or head to Settings under 'Shortcuts' where "AI Mode" is listed.
Non-Pixel users get this too: if you're not part of the AI Mode Search Lab, look for the shortcut below your search bar in a colorful carousel after updating your app.