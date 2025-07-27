Next Article
AI can now determine age of ancient texts
Google DeepMind's new AI, Aeneas, just figured out the age of the "Res Gestae Divi Augusti"—an ancient Roman text that had stumped historians for ages.
Using clues from related writings, Aeneas pinned it to around 15 CE.
Aeneas can suggest several likely dates for tricky texts
Aeneas isn't just fast—it's accurate too. In most cases, it boosted researchers' confidence in their findings by 44%.
The AI can suggest several likely dates for tricky texts and even mirrors debates real historians have.
Basically, it's opening up new ways to understand old stories and giving history buffs (and curious minds) a whole lot more to work with.