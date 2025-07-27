Sensitive data of organ donors exposed on AIIMS website Technology Jul 27, 2025

A major security flaw on the AIIMS New Delhi organ donor website left sensitive details of hundreds of voluntary donors—like full names, residential addresses, birth dates, blood groups, mobile numbers, and emergency contact details—open to anyone online.

The issue was flagged by researcher Aniket Tomar, who alerted authorities after discovering that no login or authentication was needed to access this private data.

This breach has raised big concerns about privacy and digital safety for those who chose to help others.