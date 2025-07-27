Astronomers discover new 'super-Earth' in our solar system's habitable zone Technology Jul 27, 2025

Astronomers just confirmed a new "super-Earth" called L 98-59 f, orbiting a small red dwarf star only 35 light-years from us.

This planet sits in the star's habitable zone—meaning it gets about as much energy from its sun as Earth does from ours—so it's a prime spot to look for signs of life.