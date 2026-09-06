3 hikers rescued after using Gemini to plan their expedition
What's the story
Three hikers were rescued from the treacherous terrain of Mount Shasta in California, after their expedition was planned using Google's AI chatbot, Gemini. The Siskiyou County sheriff's office reported that the trio embarked on their hike at 3:00am and reached the summit by 7:00pm. However, they attempted to descend in darkness and had to call for directions later that night.
Night ordeal
The group was advised to bring less food and water
The hikers spent a harrowing night in Mud Creek Canyon before being rescued the next morning by Forest Service rangers and volunteers.
The sheriff's office noted that the group had been advised by Gemini to bring far less food and water than they actually needed for their trip.
This was especially problematic when their planned eight-hour ascent turned into a multi-day struggle.
Cautionary advice
The incident has sparked debate over AI's reliability
The sheriff's office also advised future hikers to call the local USFS Mount Shasta ranger station before their trip.
They stressed the importance of getting accurate information and not relying solely on AI for trip planning.
This incident has sparked a debate over the risks of trusting artificial intelligence, like Google Gemini, for survival-critical decisions in remote and challenging environments.
AI dependence
Hikers relied heavily on Gemini while preparing for journey
The hikers, described as "novice" climbers from Roseville, California, admitted to relying heavily on Gemini while preparing for their journey.
The sheriff's office called this reliance a "critical misstep," noting that the hikers were advised to carry significantly less food and water than they actually needed.
This incident has raised questions about the wisdom of using an AI chatbot for crucial information in a remote and challenging environment.
Mixed responses
Mixed reactions to the incident
The incident has drawn mixed reactions from the public. Some users criticized the hikers for relying on an AI chatbot for crucial information in a remote and challenging environment.
Others defended their decision, saying that while using AI was okay, its information should have been independently verified.
The debate continues over the reliability of artificial intelligence in life-or-death situations like this one.