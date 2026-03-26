Hisense's AI Agent Suite connects your home appliances
Technology
Hisense's AI Agent Suite connects smart fridges, ovens, dishwashers, washers, and dryers through its ConnectLife platform.
The big idea? Centralized control and AI-powered features that help you spend less time on chores and more time hanging out with your people.
The fridge tracks what's fresh and manages your shopping list
The fridge tracks what's fresh and manages your shopping list.
The oven suggests recipes and tweaks settings automatically.
The dishwasher uses AI for super-efficient cleaning cycles.
All these smart touches are designed to take the stress out of daily routines so you can focus on enjoying family time: no more juggling endless chores.