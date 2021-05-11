HONOR Play5 5G to support 66W fast-charging

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 01:44 pm

HONOR is working to launch a new Play5 model in China on May 18. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will offer 66W fast-charging support. The official post also carries 5G branding, which suggests that the handset might be introduced in LTE and 5G variants. Previous reports have revealed that it will have a 3,800mAh battery, quad rear cameras, and an OLED screen.

Design and display

It will sport a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ screen

The HONOR Play5 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The handset will bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a pixel density of 403ppi and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be offered in two color options.

Information

There will be a 64MP primary sensor

The HONOR Play5 5G is likely to offer a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth snapper. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals

The phone will run on Android 11

The HONOR Play5 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11 and pack a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR Play5 5G: Pricing

The official pricing and availability details of the HONOR Play5 5G will be announced at the time of launch on May 18. However, considering the expected specifications and features, it may cost around Rs. 20,000.