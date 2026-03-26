How AIIMS Delhi is using AI to improve Indian healthcare

From research to real-world solutions

Teaming up with IIT Delhi and IISc Bengaluru, AIIMS is turning research into real-world solutions, like MadhuNetrAI, an AI system that works with low-cost handheld cameras to detect diabetic retinopathy affordably, and Arogya Aarohan, an app that checks oral cancer risk with just your phone's camera.

They are also making sure tomorrow's doctors get hands-on with AI by adding it to their training, so tech actually works for people here.