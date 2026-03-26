How AIIMS Delhi is using AI to improve Indian healthcare
AIIMS Delhi is leading the charge on using artificial intelligence to make healthcare smarter and more relevant for Indian patients.
By focusing on local data (instead of relying on information from other countries), they are working to fix "data bias" and set ethical standards for how AI gets used in areas like maternal care and infectious diseases.
From research to real-world solutions
Teaming up with IIT Delhi and IISc Bengaluru, AIIMS is turning research into real-world solutions, like MadhuNetrAI, an AI system that works with low-cost handheld cameras to detect diabetic retinopathy affordably, and Arogya Aarohan, an app that checks oral cancer risk with just your phone's camera.
They are also making sure tomorrow's doctors get hands-on with AI by adding it to their training, so tech actually works for people here.