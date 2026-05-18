How Apple is overhauling iPhone 18 Pro

Apple 's next-generation iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to bring a host of upgrades over its predecessor, the 17 Pro. The most notable change could be a smaller Dynamic Island, with reports suggesting Apple may shrink the pill-shaped cutout by nearly 35%. However, earlier rumors of under-display Face ID tech won't materialize this year, as the technology is not yet ready for mass production.

Aesthetic enhancements New color options and seamless design The iPhone 18 Pro series could also come with new color options, including dark cherry, sky blue, silver, and dark gray. Leaks from third-party suppliers suggest Apple is working on a more seamless finish between the frame and rear glass panel for these devices. This would be a major departure from the current two-tone design language of iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

Tech advancements Revamped camera system with variable aperture control The iPhone 18 Pro series is also expected to get a revamped camera system with variable aperture control for the main sensor. This feature would let users manually adjust the amount of light entering the sensor, improving low-light photography and portrait shots. Apple is also said to be testing a new stacked image sensor and larger apertures for both main and telephoto cameras.

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Performance upgrades LTPO+ display panels and A20 Pro chipset On the display front, Apple is said to be considering newer LTPO+ panels that could improve power efficiency and battery life. The iPhone 18 Pro series will likely be powered by Apple's upcoming A20 Pro chipset, which is rumored to be based on TSMC's 2nm process. This new chip is expected to offer better performance while also being more power-efficient.

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