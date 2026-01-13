Apple App Store developers have earned $550B since 2008

Apple has announced that developers on its App Store have collectively earned a whopping $550 billion since the platform's inception in 2008. The company made the announcement in a blog post by Eddy Cue, Apple's Senior Vice President of Services. The figure marks a significant increase from the last reported amount of $260 billion paid to developers in 2021.

Growth metrics App Store's user base The App Store has seen a massive jump in its user base, with an average of 850 million users per week in 2025. This is a significant increase from the 813 million weekly users recorded in 2024. Apple Pay also saw a major leap, with merchant sales crossing the $100 billion mark last year.

Streaming success Apple Music and Apple TV's record-breaking year Apple Music had a stellar year in 2025, with record-high listenership and new subscriber growth. The platform's success comes amid Spotify's long-standing market dominance. Meanwhile, Apple TV broke all previous viewership records in December 2025, thanks to new hits like Pluribus and The Studio, as well as ongoing successes like Severance.