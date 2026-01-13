Apple App Store developers have earned $550B since 2008
What's the story
Apple has announced that developers on its App Store have collectively earned a whopping $550 billion since the platform's inception in 2008. The company made the announcement in a blog post by Eddy Cue, Apple's Senior Vice President of Services. The figure marks a significant increase from the last reported amount of $260 billion paid to developers in 2021.
Growth metrics
App Store's user base
The App Store has seen a massive jump in its user base, with an average of 850 million users per week in 2025. This is a significant increase from the 813 million weekly users recorded in 2024. Apple Pay also saw a major leap, with merchant sales crossing the $100 billion mark last year.
Streaming success
Apple Music and Apple TV's record-breaking year
Apple Music had a stellar year in 2025, with record-high listenership and new subscriber growth. The platform's success comes amid Spotify's long-standing market dominance. Meanwhile, Apple TV broke all previous viewership records in December 2025, thanks to new hits like Pluribus and The Studio, as well as ongoing successes like Severance.
Milestones
Apple TV's streaming deals and movie success
Apple TV also signed major streaming deals with Major League Soccer and Formula 1. The movie F1 became Apple Studios' highest-grossing film to date, as well as the highest-earning film of Brad Pitt's career. This is a testament to Apple's growing influence in the entertainment industry through its innovative content and strategic partnerships.