How NASA's medical protocols enabled the 1st-ever ISS crew evacuation

On January 15, 2026, four astronauts left the space station early. An undisclosed medical concern prompted the emergency return, and thanks to NASA's protocols (and a SpaceX Dragon capsule), everyone made it home safely after an earlier-than-planned return.

How do astronauts handle health emergencies? Each crew has a trained Crew Medical Officer (CMO) with special kits—think meds, emergency gear, and even ultrasound machines.

If things get tricky, they can video call flight surgeons back on Earth for real-time help.

What if things go really wrong? The ISS typically has "lifeboat" capsules like Dragon or Soyuz ready to undock and bring astronauts back within hours.

The top priority: crew safety over sticking to the mission plan.