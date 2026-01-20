How NASA's medical protocols enabled the 1st-ever ISS crew evacuation
On January 15, 2026, four astronauts left the space station early. An undisclosed medical concern prompted the emergency return, and thanks to NASA's protocols (and a SpaceX Dragon capsule), everyone made it home safely after an earlier-than-planned return.
How do astronauts handle health emergencies?
Each crew has a trained Crew Medical Officer (CMO) with special kits—think meds, emergency gear, and even ultrasound machines.
If things get tricky, they can video call flight surgeons back on Earth for real-time help.
What if things go really wrong?
The ISS typically has "lifeboat" capsules like Dragon or Soyuz ready to undock and bring astronauts back within hours.
The top priority: crew safety over sticking to the mission plan.
Have these protocols worked before?
Yes—they previously treated an astronaut who developed a blood clot in space.
With expert advice from Earth and medical treatment onboard, that astronaut made a full recovery—showing just how vital these systems are when you're far from home.