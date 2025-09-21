How iPhone 17 records using both front, rear cameras simultaneously

Apple 's iPhone 17 series, along with the iPhone Air, comes with a new video feature called Dual Capture. This innovative capability allows users to record simultaneously from both front and rear cameras. This could be especially useful for reaction videos or tutorials where capturing both the person and action is important. Here's how you can enable this new feature on your iPhone.

Activation process Enabling Dual Capture To enable Dual Capture mode, open the Camera app and tap on Video at the bottom. Then, tap the icon made up of dots at the top right corner or swipe up from the selected video option in the bottom carousel. Select Dual Capture from the pop-up menu and tap in viewfinder to start recording with both front and rear cameras.

User controls Quick toggle and lens switching Once you start recording in Dual Capture mode, a new icon will appear in the top-right corner of your camera interface. This lets you toggle the feature on and off without going through the pop-up menu. On iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models, users can switch between different lenses for varied perspectives without interrupting their recording.

Feature limitations Repositioning the front camera window The smaller front camera window can be repositioned by dragging it with your finger. However, note that any repositioning will be reflected in your final video. Dual Capture records at 1080p or 4K resolution at either 24fps or 30fps. For maximum editing flexibility later, recording in 4K at 30fps is recommended as it offers the best results.