How to prepare for the unknown: Lessons from NASA Technology Oct 10, 2025

Life for astronaut families isn't all rocket launches and cool science—it comes with long separations, constant worry, and a lot of public attention.

Air Force Col. Catie Hague, whose husband Nick survived a launch failure, says being an astronaut's spouse means always being ready for anything, much like military families.

Even studies show kids in these situations can face challenges but do well with steady support at home.