How to prepare for the unknown: Lessons from NASA
Life for astronaut families isn't all rocket launches and cool science—it comes with long separations, constant worry, and a lot of public attention.
Air Force Col. Catie Hague, whose husband Nick survived a launch failure, says being an astronaut's spouse means always being ready for anything, much like military families.
Even studies show kids in these situations can face challenges but do well with steady support at home.
Keeping the family connected
The pressure ramps up when the world is watching, as Stacey Morgan (married to astronaut Andrew Morgan) points out—families experience missions right alongside everyone else.
To handle the stress, astronauts like Anne McClain and Nick Hague rely on open communication and family traditions to stay connected, even from space.
Documentaries like "A Year in Space" give a closer look at these real-life challenges.