TechBytes: How to create keyboard shortcuts in Windows

Creating keyboard shortcuts in Windows can significantly boost your productivity by letting you access applications and functions quickly. Instead of navigating through menus, you can use these shortcuts to perform tasks more efficiently. This guide will walk you through the steps to set up custom keyboard shortcuts for your most-used applications and actions, making your workflow smoother and more efficient.

Shortcut creation Using shortcut properties To create a keyboard shortcut for an application, start by locating the program's shortcut on your desktop or in the Start menu. Right-click on it and select Properties. In the properties window, click on the Shortcut tab. Here, you can assign a key combination by clicking in the Shortcut key field and pressing your desired keys, like Ctrl, Alt, and N.

System settings Utilizing Windows built-in features Windows also provides built-in options to create keyboard shortcuts for certain system functions. Go to Settings > Ease of Access > Keyboard to find options like Sticky Keys and Filter Keys. These features allow you to customize how keyboard inputs are recognized by your system, providing additional flexibility for creating shortcuts without third-party software.

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External tools Third-party software solutions If Windows' native options are not enough, third-party software solutions can help create more advanced keyboard shortcuts. Programs like AutoHotkey allow users to script complex actions triggered by simple key combinations. While these tools offer greater customization, they may require some learning curve and experimentation to get the desired results.

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