How to spot Andromeda Galaxy, our closest galactic neighbor

If you've ever wanted to see another galaxy with your own eyes, now's your chance. The Andromeda Galaxy—our Milky Way's closest big neighbor—is shining bright this October. It sits about 2.5 million light-years away and holds over a trillion stars, making it a true cosmic heavyweight.

Best time to view Andromeda Andromeda is highest in the sky around midnight. It rises in the east at sunset and drifts northwest by dawn, so late evenings are ideal for catching it with less atmospheric blur.

In dark areas, you'll see a faint oval smudge; binoculars or a small telescope will show off its bright core and hazy glow.

How to locate it in the sky Start by finding Cassiopeia's "W" shape high up north—the three leftmost stars point right toward Andromeda.

If you have a bigger telescope, you might even spot its dust lanes or companion galaxies M32 and M110.