How to make your 3D figurine using Google's 'Nano Banana'

The latest AI trend taking social media by storm is the "Nano Banana" phenomenon. The cutting-edge technology, powered by Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image tool, converts regular photos into realistic 3D digital figurines in seconds. The results are incredibly detailed, capturing everything from facial expressions and clothing to background textures with stunning realism. So, how to make one for yourself? Let's see.

User guide Follow these steps Creating your own 3D figurine with Nano Banana is a simple process. First, head to the Google AI Studio website and log in with your Google account. Then, select the "Try Nano Banana" option to access Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. You can upload a photo or enter a custom text prompt for designing a figurine without using an image. Once generated, you can download and share it across various social media platforms.

Suggestions Tips for getting best results To get the most out of Nano Banana, consider these tips. Use clear, high-quality photos for better results and be specific with your prompts by including details such as scale, outfit, pose, background and lighting. Experiment with different facial expressions or body angles in your prompts to give the figurine personality. Finally, include elements like desks/windows or themed objects in your prompt for enhanced realism and storytelling.