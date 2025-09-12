Meet Diella: World's 1st AI 'minister' appointed in Albania

Albania has made history by appointing the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) minister, Diella. The move comes from Prime Minister Edi Rama, who is set to begin his fourth term. Diella will oversee all public procurement activities in the country. The decision was announced at a Socialist Party assembly in Tirana yesterday, where Rama also revealed his new cabinet members for another term.

Digital governance Diella is a virtual entity Diella, which means "sun" in Albanian, is not just a minister for AI but an actual virtual entity made of pixels and code. She will manage and award all public tenders where the government hires private companies for different projects. Rama described her as "the first cabinet member who isn't physically present but is virtually created by AI."

Anti-corruption measures Step toward making Albania 'corruption-free' The appointment of Diella is a major step toward making Albania "a country where public tenders are 100% free of corruption," Rama said. The move comes as Albania has long struggled with corruption, especially in public administration and procurement. The European Union has repeatedly flagged these issues in its annual rule of law reports.

Services Diella already powers e-Albania platform Diella is not new to the Albanian public as she already powers the country's e-Albania platform. The platform provides access to almost all government services digitally. Diella, who appears as a young woman in traditional Albanian attire, interacts with users through voice commands and issues documents with electronic stamps, thus reducing bureaucratic delays.