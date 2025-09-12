Western diet can impact memory in just days: Study

Restoring glucose levels could help resolve memory issues

According to a study published in Neuron, bringing glucose levels back to normal—or even trying intermittent fasting—helped restore normal brain activity and resolve memory issues in mice.

While this was an animal study, it's got scientists thinking about how our food choices today could impact brain health and even risks like dementia down the line.

More research is on the way to see if these findings can help protect human brains too.