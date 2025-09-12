Next Article
Microsoft Copilot can now read your text with different emotions
Microsoft just dropped a cool update for Copilot called Audio Expressions.
Now, you can turn your text into speech that actually sounds like it has personality—think different emotions, styles, or even quirky voices.
Whether you're making bedtime stories or hyping up a pep talk, there's a voice for every vibe.
Audio Expressions comes packed with fun options like vampire, dragon, and witch voices—perfect for storytelling or just goofing around.
There's also a new Story Mode to help make narratives extra engaging for kids and students.
Plus, Microsoft's new MA-Voice-1 AI model can whip up a minute of audio in just one second.
It's all about making creative audio super easy and fast for everyone—from teachers to aspiring storytellers.