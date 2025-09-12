ASUS ProArt P16 with RTX 5090 GPU launched at IFA
ASUS has announced its new ProArt P16, built for creative folks who want serious power.
It packs the latest NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPU and a sharp 16-inch 4K OLED touchscreen that gets super bright (up to 1,600 nits) and refreshes at 120Hz.
The global launch is set for mid-October, with a price tag of $3,999.99.
It also offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
Inside, you get an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip, a huge 64GB RAM, and a roomy 4TB SSD—so multitasking and storing big projects should be no problem.
It's got Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, plus plenty of ports like USB4 for all your gear.
Even with all that power, it stays lightweight, though it may experience thermal throttling under heavy loads.
If you're looking for something less intense (and less pricey), ASUS is also offering the 2024 model starting at $1,999.99 with a lower-tier GPU like the RTX 4060, or 2025 versions with RTX 5070 and 5080 options from $2,499.99 up.