How to watch Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-35 launch today
Blue Origin is gearing up for its 35th New Shepard launch (NS-35) today at 9:00am ET from West Texas. After a short delay for some tech fixes, the uncrewed mission is back on track.
If you're curious, you can watch it live on Space.com or Blue Origin's own stream starting 15 minutes before liftoff.
Mission will carry more than 40 scientific payloads
This time, New Shepard is carrying more than 40 scientific payloads—including 24 experiments from NASA's TechRise Student Challenge and thousands of postcards on behalf of Club for the Future.
The rocket and capsule combo will zoom past the edge of space (100km up) in about 10-12 minutes.
While most flights are uncrewed, New Shepard has also flown people—14 times out of its previous 34 launches, with the last crewed trip happening just last month.