How to watch Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-35 launch today

Mission will carry more than 40 scientific payloads

This time, New Shepard is carrying more than 40 scientific payloads—including 24 experiments from NASA's TechRise Student Challenge and thousands of postcards on behalf of Club for the Future.

The rocket and capsule combo will zoom past the edge of space (100km up) in about 10-12 minutes.

While most flights are uncrewed, New Shepard has also flown people—14 times out of its previous 34 launches, with the last crewed trip happening just last month.