Samsung delays Project Moohan, trifold phone launch for this reason Technology Sep 18, 2025

Samsung is holding off on launching its much-anticipated XR headset, Project Moohan, and its first trifold smartphone.

Both were supposed to debut together this month, but now each will get its own spotlight at separate events.

The delay is all about making sure the devices are polished and fit Samsung's marketing plans. Project Moohan is now set for October 2025.