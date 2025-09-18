Samsung delays Project Moohan, trifold phone launch for this reason
Samsung is holding off on launching its much-anticipated XR headset, Project Moohan, and its first trifold smartphone.
Both were supposed to debut together this month, but now each will get its own spotlight at separate events.
The delay is all about making sure the devices are polished and fit Samsung's marketing plans. Project Moohan is now set for October 2025.
XR headset to cost between ₹1.58-2.52 lakh
Project Moohan aims to rival Apple's Vision Pro, packing a Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chip and a crisp micro-OLED display—expect around 100,000 units at launch, priced between ₹1.58-2.52 lakh.
The Galaxy trifold will follow at the end of October or in November, featuring a big 10-inch inner screen and triple cameras for about $3,000 (₹2.64 lakh).
With these launches, Samsung is doubling down on innovation to stay ahead in the foldable tech race—especially with competitors like Huawei in the mix.