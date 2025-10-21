Next Article
How to watch Orionid meteor shower peaking tonight
The Orionid meteor shower is lighting up the night sky from October 21 to 23, 2025.
This annual event happens when Earth passes through bits left behind by Halley's Comet, creating fast, bright meteors.
With a new moon during these nights, the skies will be extra dark—perfect for spotting shooting stars.
Best time and place to see the meteors
Your best chance is between 1:00am and dawn each night.
For a clear view, find a dark spot away from city lights.
The meteors start appearing after 10:00pm but they're easiest to see once the radiant climbs higher in the eastern sky.
What else can you see?
Get comfy—lie back facing south and look about halfway up from the horizon.
Besides Orionids, you might spot some slower Taurid meteors or even a few random ones streaking across the sky.