How to watch SpaceX's Starship Flight 10 launch

Where to catch the action

You can stream the launch live on SpaceX's X account starting at 7pm EDT, or catch it on their mission page and X TV app.

Space.com will also simulcast it on their homepage and YouTube channel, while NASASpaceflight kicks off in-depth coverage at 4:30pm EDT.

If you're local, Cameron County Amphitheater in Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island offers a good view.

This test isn't just another rocket launch—it's a key step for future space travel dreams.