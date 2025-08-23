Next Article
How to watch SpaceX's Starship Flight 10 launch
SpaceX is gearing up for the Starship Flight 10 launch on August 24, 2025, from its Texas Starbase.
After three failed tests earlier this year, this flight is a big deal—success could move SpaceX closer to sending missions to the Moon and Mars.
Where to catch the action
You can stream the launch live on SpaceX's X account starting at 7pm EDT, or catch it on their mission page and X TV app.
Space.com will also simulcast it on their homepage and YouTube channel, while NASASpaceflight kicks off in-depth coverage at 4:30pm EDT.
If you're local, Cameron County Amphitheater in Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island offers a good view.
This test isn't just another rocket launch—it's a key step for future space travel dreams.