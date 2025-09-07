Blood Moon 2025: When, where, how to watch in India?

Skywatchers are in for a treat as the second total lunar eclipse of 2025, popularly known as the "Blood Moon," is set to grace the night sky today. The celestial event will be visible across India , with Delhi witnessing it at 8:58pm. The total phase will begin at 11:01pm and last 82 minutes. The entire eclipse event, including all phases, spans several hours, but the totality itself lasts 82 minutes.

Viewing tips What are the different phases of a lunar eclipse? The lunar eclipse will be visible in three phases: penumbral, partial, and total. During the penumbral phase, the Moon will move into Earth's outer shadow (penumbra), leading to a subtle shading on its surface. The partial phase follows as the Moon enters Earth's inner shadow (umbra), making it look like a dark bite is taken out of it. Finally, during totality, the entire Moon falls within the umbra's shadow, giving it that distinctive copper-red hue known as a 'Blood Moon.'

Safety measures How to safely watch the eclipse Unlike solar eclipses, which require special glasses or filters for safe viewing, lunar eclipses are completely safe to observe with the naked eye. You can also use binoculars or telescopes for a better view. However, some traditions suggest avoiding eating or cooking during this time and not touching sacred objects. It's also recommended to stay away from temples during the eclipse.

Visual effects Why is it called 'Blood Moon?' The 'Blood Moon' effect occurs when Earth's shadow completely covers the Moon, making it dimmer and often giving it a reddish tint. This is because the red sunlight passes through Earth's thin atmosphere and illuminates the Moon, while blue light gets scattered in the daytime sky. The exact color of the Blood Moon will depend on atmospheric conditions such as dust and smoke levels.