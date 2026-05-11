HP re-enters India's tablet market with OmniPad 12

After a long hiatus since 2011, HP is making its much-anticipated return to India's tablet market. The tech giant has launched the OmniPad 12, a dual-mode tablet aimed at students and professionals on the go. Priced at ₹48,999, it will be available from June. The device is powered by Qualcomm 's Snapdragon processor and runs on the Android operating system. It features a 12-inch touchscreen display, a detachable keyboard, and promises up to 18 hours of battery life.

Market strategy HP's previous foray into tablets HP's return to the tablet market comes after a failed attempt with its TouchPad brand in 2010. The company had acquired a struggling mobile device maker for $1.2 billion and tried to differentiate its tablets through the WebOS operating system. However, the HP TouchPad didn't take off, and later, an Android-powered budget tablet called Slate 7 also failed to make an impact.

Competitive landscape Competition in the tablet space Despite being a household name, HP struggled to make an impact in the tablet and smartphone categories. Now, with the launch of OmniPad 12, the company is looking to tap into India's fast-growing market for global brands. However, it will have to contend with stiff competition from Samsung Electronics, Lenovo Group Ltd., and Xiaomi, who collectively shipped around 4.4 million tablets in 2025.

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