HP re-enters India's tablet market with OmniPad 12
What's the story
After a long hiatus since 2011, HP is making its much-anticipated return to India's tablet market. The tech giant has launched the OmniPad 12, a dual-mode tablet aimed at students and professionals on the go. Priced at ₹48,999, it will be available from June. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor and runs on the Android operating system. It features a 12-inch touchscreen display, a detachable keyboard, and promises up to 18 hours of battery life.
Market strategy
HP's previous foray into tablets
HP's return to the tablet market comes after a failed attempt with its TouchPad brand in 2010. The company had acquired a struggling mobile device maker for $1.2 billion and tried to differentiate its tablets through the WebOS operating system. However, the HP TouchPad didn't take off, and later, an Android-powered budget tablet called Slate 7 also failed to make an impact.
Competitive landscape
Competition in the tablet space
Despite being a household name, HP struggled to make an impact in the tablet and smartphone categories. Now, with the launch of OmniPad 12, the company is looking to tap into India's fast-growing market for global brands. However, it will have to contend with stiff competition from Samsung Electronics, Lenovo Group Ltd., and Xiaomi, who collectively shipped around 4.4 million tablets in 2025.
Market analysis
Expert opinion on HP's return
Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President at International Data Corporation, welcomed HP's entry into the tablet space. He noted that parents are buying tablets for their kids and personal use. However, he also highlighted the presence of better-quality tablets from Chinese brands at more affordable prices as a potential challenge for HP. Singh emphasized that positioning and distribution would be key factors in OmniPad 12's success in this competitive landscape.