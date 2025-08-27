Huawei's new triple-fold phone may steal iPhone 17's thunder
What's the story
Huawei is gearing up to launch its next-generation triple-foldable smartphone, the Mate XTs. The device will be unveiled on September 4 in China, just days before Apple's iPhone 17 series launch on September 9. This will be Huawei's second attempt at a triple-foldable and the world's second commercially available one, with Samsung's Galaxy Z Tri Fold reportedly on track for a release later this year.
Pricing details
Mate XTs to cost around $2,100
The Mate XTs is expected to be priced at around 15,000 yuan or $2,100. This would make it a lot more affordable than its predecessor, which launched at an eye-watering price tag of $3,500. The new phone's pricing would put it in line with today's standard foldable pricing models such as Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, which starts at $2,000 for the base storage model.
Market strategy
Global rollout expected early next year
The first Mate XT was launched in China on September 20 last year and later expanded to other markets in March this year. A similar strategy is expected for the Mate XTs, with a wider global rollout likely early next year. However, if you can't wait, importing is an option but it comes with the caveat of dealing with software tailored for the Chinese market and lack of native Google Services.