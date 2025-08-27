Huawei's new triple-fold phone may steal iPhone 17's thunder

The Mate XTs is expected to be priced at around 15,000 yuan or $2,100. This would make it a lot more affordable than its predecessor, which launched at an eye-watering price tag of $3,500. The new phone's pricing would put it in line with today's standard foldable pricing models such as Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, which starts at $2,000 for the base storage model.

Market strategy

Global rollout expected early next year

The first Mate XT was launched in China on September 20 last year and later expanded to other markets in March this year. A similar strategy is expected for the Mate XTs, with a wider global rollout likely early next year. However, if you can't wait, importing is an option but it comes with the caveat of dealing with software tailored for the Chinese market and lack of native Google Services.