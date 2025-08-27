Next Article
Dubai's AI platform Tadreeb transforms driver training
Dubai has rolled out Tadreeb, an AI-powered platform designed to make driver training smoother and smarter for over 250,000 learners each year.
The system connects all the city's driving schools, automates everything from sign-up to assessments, and uses 3,400 instructors plus 3,000 GPS-enabled cars for real-time tracking—all across more than 27 locations.
Tadreeb has already won an award for its innovation
What sets Tadreeb apart is its use of AI to personalize each trainee's learning experience by analyzing their progress.
This means better quality lessons, fairer assessments, and a 50% reduction in waiting times for permit issuance.
Plus, Tadreeb has already picked up the Prince Michael International Road Safety Award in 2025 for raising the bar in road safety and driver education.