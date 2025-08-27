Dubai's AI platform Tadreeb transforms driver training

Tadreeb has already won an award for its innovation

What sets Tadreeb apart is its use of AI to personalize each trainee's learning experience by analyzing their progress.

This means better quality lessons, fairer assessments, and a 50% reduction in waiting times for permit issuance.

Plus, Tadreeb has already picked up the Prince Michael International Road Safety Award in 2025 for raising the bar in road safety and driver education.