Deforestation linked to over half a million heat deaths: Study

Keeping forest canopies intact can help communities stay cooler

From 2001 to 2020, about 345 million people faced extra heat due to deforestation, causing roughly 28,000 deaths each year—most in Southeast Asia.

The research team says keeping forest canopies intact can help communities stay cooler and support farming.

As Professor Dominick Spracklen said, "If Mato Grosso can keep its forests standing, people there will experience less heat stress," showing just how vital trees are for our future.