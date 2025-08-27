Deforestation linked to over half a million heat deaths: Study
A new study out August 27 in Nature Climate Change reveals that deforestation has led to more than half a million heat-related deaths across tropical regions since 2001.
Clearing forests has made local temperatures spike, especially in places like the Amazon, Congo, and Southeast Asia—making life tougher for millions.
Keeping forest canopies intact can help communities stay cooler
From 2001 to 2020, about 345 million people faced extra heat due to deforestation, causing roughly 28,000 deaths each year—most in Southeast Asia.
The research team says keeping forest canopies intact can help communities stay cooler and support farming.
As Professor Dominick Spracklen said, "If Mato Grosso can keep its forests standing, people there will experience less heat stress," showing just how vital trees are for our future.