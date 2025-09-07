Watch: Hubble telescope spies a spiral galaxy 51M light-years away

The Hubble Space Telescope's observations of NGC 7456 focused on the galaxy's stellar activity, including new stars, hydrogen clouds, and star clusters. The glowing pink regions in the image are rich reservoirs of gas where new stars are forming. They illuminate their surrounding clouds and cause the gas to emit a telltale red light.

Active galaxy

X-ray emissions from the galaxy

The ESA's XMM-Newton satellite has also imaged X-rays from NGC 7456 on several occasions, discovering many ultraluminous X-ray sources. These small, compact objects emit powerful X-rays, much more than researchers would expect given their size. The region around the galaxy's supermassive black hole is also spectacularly bright and energetic, making NGC 7456 an active galaxy with plenty of interesting features for astronomers to study.