Humanity may not survive 50 years, warns Nobel laureate

In a recent interview with Live Science, Nobel laureate David Gross, who won the Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, spoke about the challenges of unifying all fundamental forces. He said that humanity's survival is more dependent on our actions than scientific progress. Theoretical physicist Gross recently received the $3 million prize in honor of a lifetime of physics achievement.

Survival fears Nuclear war could end civilization in 35 years: Gross Gross, who has spent decades working on string theories to unify gravity with the other three forces, expressed doubts about humanity's long-term survival. He said, "Currently I spend part my time trying tell people ... chances living 50 years are very small," stressing that the major barrier to a theory of quantum gravity isn't scientific but rather our limited time on Earth. He also warned that nuclear war could end civilization in as little as 35 years.

Academic path Gross helped developed principle of asymptotic freedom Gross' interest in physics was sparked by a popular science book, The Evolution of Physics, co-authored by Albert Einstein. He went on to develop the principle of asymptotic freedom with Frank Wilczek and H. David Politzer. This principle showed that the forces between quarks weaken as they come closer and strengthen as they move apart, forming part of quantum chromodynamics and paving the way for the unification of three fundamental forces in particle physics: strong, weak, and electromagnetic forces.

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