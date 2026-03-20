Watch: Humanoid robot goes rogue at California restaurant, smashes plates

A humanoid robot appeared to go rogue and created chaos at a Haidilao hot pot restaurant in California . The incident was captured on video and shared by Chinese social media user Meooow. An apparent AgiBot X2 model, which was featured at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) conference in January, was seen dancing uncontrollably and smashing plates while flinging dishware and chopsticks everywhere. A Haidilao spokesperson told Business Insider that the robot was in "celebration mode."

Staff intervention At least 3 employees tried to restrain the robot The video shows at least three employees struggling to restrain the dancing robot as it flailed its arms around. One of them was even seen looking at her phone, possibly trying to toggle something on an app controlling the robot. It is possible that the AgiBot X2 had a kill switch, but the staff might not have known how to operate it.

Company statement Haidilao denied that the robot was 'malfunctioning' Haidilao, the restaurant chain involved, confirmed the incident but denied that the robot was "malfunctioning or out of control." The company explained that in this case, the robot was brought closer to a dining table at a guest's request, which is not its typical operating setting. They added that this limited space affected its movement during the performance.

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Potential risks Incident raised concerns over potential safety hazards The robot's erratic behavior raised concerns over potential safety hazards. If it had knocked over hot pots of soup, it could have resulted in a culinary disaster or even burns. The incident also highlighted the need for better control and monitoring systems for such robots in public spaces like restaurants.

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