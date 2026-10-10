ICMR developing oral nanodrug to treat severe neonatal jaundice
Technology
ICMR is working on a new oral nanodrug that could make treating severe jaundice in newborns much simpler.
Instead of relying on phototherapy, this drug uses tiny nanoparticles to help babies get rid of excess bilirubin, the stuff that causes jaundice.
Preclinical studies and early clinical trials reduced brain toxin levels by nearly 85% within hours, and was associated with a 94% reduction in neonatal mortality.
ICMR partners with pharma for trials
ICMR is teaming up with pharmaceutical companies to get the drug ready for larger trials and hopefully soon wider use, especially in places where advanced hospital care isn't always available.
Dr. Sameer Punia says this could be a game-changer for rural health care, making life-saving treatment more accessible right from the start.