ICMR developing oral nanodrug to treat severe neonatal jaundice

ICMR is working on a new oral nanodrug that could make treating severe jaundice in newborns much simpler.

Instead of relying on phototherapy, this drug uses tiny nanoparticles to help babies get rid of excess bilirubin, the stuff that causes jaundice.

Preclinical studies and early clinical trials reduced brain toxin levels by nearly 85% within hours, and was associated with a 94% reduction in neonatal mortality.