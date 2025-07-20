This upcoming vaccine by ICMR may help prevent malaria

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working on a new malaria vaccine called AdFalciVax. The innovative shot targets two critical stages of the Plasmodium falciparum parasite, which causes the deadliest form of malaria. The vaccine has shown excellent efficacy in preclinical trials and could help prevent infections as well as reduce community transmission.

Vaccine details First vaccine targeting multiple stages of parasite AdFalciVax is the first India-made recombinant chimeric malaria vaccine to target two critical stages of the parasite. It was developed by ICMR's Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar, and National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology-National Institute of Immunology (DBT-NII). The shot aims to protect humans from infection while also reducing vector-borne community transmission.

Efficacy Data shows improved efficacy, better long-term immunity The preclinical data for AdFalciVax suggests that it could be more effective than existing single-stage vaccines. This is because it targets two vulnerable stages of the parasite, reducing the risk of immune evasion and possibly providing better long-term immunity. The vaccine also has extended thermal stability, and remains functional for over nine months at room temperature.