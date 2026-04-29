IDC finds 82% of US agencies adopt AI agents
Technology
A new IDC study reveals that 82% of US government agencies have adopted AI agents, not just for experiments, but as part of agent-driven workflows.
This big move is fueled by tight budgets, strict rules, and the public's push for faster, better services.
The survey gathered insights from 118 agency leaders and decision makers across US federal, state, and local government.
Leaders foresee AI reshaping agency roles
Most leaders (94%) think AI will totally reshape how agencies work and who does what (many even say it's a bigger deal than the internet was).
Right now, AI helps with things like fraud detection and cybersecurity.
By 2030, expect teams made up of both humans and AI, with new roles focused on managing these smart systems and making strategy calls.