iFixit teardown shows Apple's thinnest iPhone is easily repairable

Apple 's latest iPhone Air, its thinnest smartphone yet at just 5.6mm thick, has been dissected by repair expert iFixit. The teardown reveals a design that marries thinness with unexpected ease of repair. The device is the biggest redesign in the iPhone series in years, and the disassembly showcases Apple's innovative engineering techniques to fit all necessary components into such a slim frame.

Design strategy Camera 'plateau' integrates logic board into camera bump To fit all the internal components into its ultra-thin frame, Apple came up with a camera "plateau." This clever design integrates part of the logic board into the camera bump, leaving room for a large metal-encased battery. The placement also protects the logic board from bending stress, ensuring durability even in cases of accidental flexing.

Frame durability Titanium frame resists flexing, but has plastic gaps Initial tests indicate that the titanium frame of the iPhone Air is highly resistant to flexing. However, when stripped of its internal components, the chassis bends more easily due to plastic gaps that reduce cellular interference. iFixit notes that whether these structural weak points will affect long-term durability remains to be seen.

Battery compatibility iPhone Air, MagSafe pack share same battery The teardown also confirms earlier speculation about Apple's MagSafe Battery pack. iFixit had suggested that the accessory uses the same battery as the iPhone Air, and their latest findings confirm this. The 12.26W-hour battery in the MagSafe pack can be removed and used in an actual iPhone Air device, adding to its versatility.

Repairability insights Device is easier to repair than expected Despite its slim profile, the iPhone Air is easier to repair than expected. The simplified internal layout means components aren't layered or hard to reach. Both the display and back glass are clipped into place without adhesive, while the battery uses an adhesive that can be safely loosened using low-voltage electrical current, a technique Apple introduced with last year's iPhone 16.