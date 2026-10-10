IIT Delhi opens applications for 6-month smart manufacturing certificate program

The course kicks off February 14, 2027, with live interactive learning sessions led by IIT Delhi faculty members and the Department of Mechanical Engineering as the organizing department.

Graduates with a B.E./B.Tech./M.E./M.Tech. plus a year of work experience can apply; diploma holders with two years of relevant work experience. Freshers with strong technical chops might also get in.

The fee is ₹250,000 (plus GST), payable in installments.

Expect to dive into digital manufacturing, automation, and cybersecurity, perfect if you're looking to boost your skills for tomorrow's factories.