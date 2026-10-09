IIT Hyderabad opens applied AI certification for working professionals

Running over four weekends (October 24-November 14, 2026) in a hybrid format, the program fits around busy work schedules.

You'll need some basics in Python, REST APIs, generative AI, and large language models, but don't worry if you haven't used LangChain or LangGraph.

Applying takes just five minutes on ailaunchpad.cse.iith.ac.in, where you can also check out early-bird offer and more details.