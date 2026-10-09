IIT Hyderabad opens applied AI certification for working professionals
Technology
IIT Hyderabad is now accepting applications for its professional certification in Applied Artificial Intelligence.
The course is built for working folks (think software engineers, data scientists, and full-stack developers) who want hands-on skills to build real-world AI systems.
IIT Hyderabad runs 4 hybrid weekends
Running over four weekends (October 24-November 14, 2026) in a hybrid format, the program fits around busy work schedules.
You'll need some basics in Python, REST APIs, generative AI, and large language models, but don't worry if you haven't used LangChain or LangGraph.
Applying takes just five minutes on ailaunchpad.cse.iith.ac.in, where you can also check out early-bird offer and more details.