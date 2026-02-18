IIT Madras is now offering AI courses in classic branches
AI is now handling routine IT work, which means more engineering grads are heading back to classic branches like civil, mechanical, electrical, and biotech.
IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti sees this as a win—it helps fix years of talent drift and makes better use of the money spent on specialized education.
IITM's new AI center aligns with India's national goals
With the Ministry of Education launching a Centre of Excellence in AI at IIT Madras, there's a big push for responsible, India-focused AI that matches national goals such as the National Education Policy (NEP) and long-term national development goals (e.g., Viksit Bharat).
The idea is to build tech that actually fits what India needs.
Engineers will need new skills to work with AI
As AI takes over repetitive jobs, engineers will need new skills—especially in judgment and domain expertise.
That's why IIT Madras is weaving AI courses into subjects like biotech and physics, so grads can use smart tools in their own fields.
IITM is also working on an India-specific EduAI stack
The Bharat EduAI Stack from IIT Madras offers a platform for scaling up smart learning tools across schools and colleges.
On the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, educators and leaders discussed how these solutions could boost real learning outcomes nationwide.