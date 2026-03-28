IIT Madras opens Arvind Raghunathan Centre for Theoretical Computer Science
IIT Madras just opened the Arvind Raghunathan Centre for Theoretical Computer Science (ARtCS), named after its alumnus and Roc360 founder.
The center is all about pushing the boundaries of computer science, with a focus on cryptography, algorithms, quantum computing, and AI privacy.
IIT Madras ARtCS offers research training
ARtCS will offer research and training opportunities at the bachelor's, master's, doctoral (Ph.D.), and postdoctoral levels.
Backed by a generous donation from Raghunathan (who said he hopes ARtCS will provide future generations with access to world-class professors and research in theoretical subjects), the center also has top experts like Shafi Goldwasser on its advisory board.
It's a big step in making IIT Madras a global hub for theoretical computer science.