IIT Ropar's AI tools are making farming smarter

Annam.ai has rolled out 4,000+ weather stations across India

Their big project, Annam.ai, launched in 2025 as one of the three AI Centres of Excellence under a ₹990 crore government grant, has rolled out 4,000+ weather stations across India.

These stations use IoT sensors to deliver super-local forecasts on rain and humidity—helping farmers (and even apps like Zomato and Blinkit) plan better.