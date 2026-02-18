IIT Ropar's AI tools are making farming smarter
IIT Ropar is turning heads at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi with its new AI tools for agriculture.
The institute wants to make farming smarter, more appealing for young people, and a lot more productive—all under the "Make AI in India, Make AI Work for India" banner.
Annam.ai has rolled out 4,000+ weather stations across India
Their big project, Annam.ai, launched in 2025 as one of the three AI Centres of Excellence under a ₹990 crore government grant, has rolled out 4,000+ weather stations across India.
These stations use IoT sensors to deliver super-local forecasts on rain and humidity—helping farmers (and even apps like Zomato and Blinkit) plan better.
Chatbot gives instant advice on crops and markets
IIT Ropar also kicked off a BTech in Digital Agriculture last year and is teaming up with state governments and farm groups in states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana.
Plus, their chatbot gives instant advice on crops and markets—in multiple languages—making tech support more accessible for farmers in those states.