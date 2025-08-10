IITR team finds way to make antibiotics effective again
IIT Roorkee researchers have come up with a new molecule, Compound 3b, that helps Meropenem—an important antibiotic—work again against a tough superbug called Klebsiella pneumoniae.
This could be a big step in the fight against antibiotic resistance.
How the new molecule works
Compound 3b blocks the enzyme (KPC-2) that lets these bacteria break down antibiotics.
Led by Prof. Ranjana Pathania and her team, the research showed Compound 3b can boost Meropenem's power against drug-resistant bacteria in lab tests.
Research published in Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
Published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, this breakthrough could make treatments more effective and accessible as antibiotic resistance rises worldwide.
As IIT Roorkee Director Prof. K K Pant put it, discoveries like this help protect public health for everyone's future.