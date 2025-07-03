Ilya Sutskever steps up as CEO of Safe Superintelligence

TL;DR

Why safe superintelligence matters

Safe Superintelligence is all about making sure advanced AI stays safe for everyone.

With big tech players like Meta chasing after top talent and startups, having someone as experienced as Sutskever in charge keeps the company focused on its mission.

Sutskever's AI expertise

Sutskever is a major name in AI—he co-founded OpenAI and helped create AlexNet, a breakthrough neural network that changed how computers see images.

He started Safe Superintelligence in 2024 and has been leading its tech teams ever since.

Now, he'll steer the whole ship as CEO.

What happened to Daniel Gross?

Daniel Gross, who previously worked on AI at Apple, was key to getting Safe Superintelligence off the ground.

Even though Gross left with Meta showing interest in him, Sutskever reassures that their commitment to building safe superintelligent AI isn't changing.