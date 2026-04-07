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Nuclear fuel self-reliance is now within India's reach
The Kalpakkam reactor is designed to produce more fuel than it consumes

Nuclear fuel self-reliance is now within India's reach

By Dwaipayan Roy
Apr 07, 2026
01:30 pm
What's the story

India has achieved a major milestone in its nuclear program with the successful criticality of its indigenously designed Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam. This is a key step toward generating power and producing its own nuclear fuel. The reactor is designed to produce more fuel than it consumes, marking a significant advancement in India's quest for energy self-sufficiency.

Official announcement

PFBR marks a defining step in India's nuclear journey: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to announce the significant development, saying, "Today, India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear program." He further said that the PFBR at Kalpakkam has achieved "criticality," the point where a self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction begins. This is an important step before the reactor can start generating power.

Reactor capabilities

Reflects depth of scientific capability, engineering enterprise

The Prime Minister described the PFBR as an advanced reactor that can produce more fuel than it consumes. He said, "This advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, reflects the depth of our scientific capability and the strength of our engineering enterprise." Modi also called this development a "decisive step toward harnessing our vast thorium reserves," further highlighting its significance in India's nuclear journey.

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Fuel cycle

Comprehensive capabilities across entire nuclear fuel cycle

India has developed comprehensive capabilities across the entire nuclear fuel cycle. The PFBR will first operate on Uranium-Plutonium Mixed Oxide (MOX) fuel. Its outer Uranium-238 blanket will undergo nuclear transmutation to produce more fuel, hence the term "breeder." The use of Thorium-232 as a blanket material is also planned at this stage, despite it not being inherently fissile.

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Safety measures

Safety and sustainability in India's nuclear endeavors

Using the transmutation process, thorium will create fissile Uranium-233, which will be used as fuel in the third stage of India's nuclear program. The PFBR is an advanced third-generation reactor with its inherent passive safety features ensuring a prompt and safe shutdown of the plant in case of an emergency. This further emphasizes India's commitment to safety and sustainability in its nuclear endeavors.

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