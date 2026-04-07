Nuclear fuel self-reliance is now within India's reach

India has achieved a major milestone in its nuclear program with the successful criticality of its indigenously designed Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam. This is a key step toward generating power and producing its own nuclear fuel. The reactor is designed to produce more fuel than it consumes, marking a significant advancement in India's quest for energy self-sufficiency.

Official announcement PFBR marks a defining step in India's nuclear journey: Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to announce the significant development, saying, "Today, India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear program." He further said that the PFBR at Kalpakkam has achieved "criticality," the point where a self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction begins. This is an important step before the reactor can start generating power.

Reactor capabilities Reflects depth of scientific capability, engineering enterprise The Prime Minister described the PFBR as an advanced reactor that can produce more fuel than it consumes. He said, "This advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, reflects the depth of our scientific capability and the strength of our engineering enterprise." Modi also called this development a "decisive step toward harnessing our vast thorium reserves," further highlighting its significance in India's nuclear journey.

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Fuel cycle Comprehensive capabilities across entire nuclear fuel cycle India has developed comprehensive capabilities across the entire nuclear fuel cycle. The PFBR will first operate on Uranium-Plutonium Mixed Oxide (MOX) fuel. Its outer Uranium-238 blanket will undergo nuclear transmutation to produce more fuel, hence the term "breeder." The use of Thorium-232 as a blanket material is also planned at this stage, despite it not being inherently fissile.

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