India AI Impact Summit 2026: How to attend, highlights
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
With over 250,000 visitors and tech leaders like Sam Altman (OpenAI) and Sundar Pichai (Google) attending, it's a massive meet-up for anyone interested in how AI is shaping our future.
The expo features exhibitors highlighting AI use-cases across sectors such as education, health, infrastructure and enterprise automation.
Focus on indigenous foundation models
This summit isn't just talk—organisers and companies say they will deploy tens of thousands of GPUs for shared computing power, and you'll see 12 indigenous foundation models intended for deployment in areas such as hospitals and government services.
One company plans to deploy more than 20,000 GPUs, highlighting India's push toward building its own advanced AI tools.
'People, Planet, Progress'
The summit spotlights real-world AI solutions making a difference in health, energy, education and other sectors.
Reports cite $68 billion in committed AI infrastructure—and India just launched a $1.1 billion fund to boost local AI startups.
The summit is built around "People, Planet, Progress," aiming to make sure that as AI grows fast, it stays inclusive and benefits everyone worldwide.