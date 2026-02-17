India AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off: All the details

Security teams are using SWAT commandos, bomb squads, anti-drone systems, and more than 4,000 AI cameras—all connected through a massive control network. More than 15,000 security personnel are on the ground, with AI-enabled facial recognition systems operating through cameras and some personnel equipped with AI-enabled smart glasses to monitor crowds and spot trouble fast.

Theft reported on day 1

Day one saw huge lines (with officials saying the event saw an overwhelming turnout of over 70,000) and a report of a theft from an exhibitor.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw apologized for the hassles and said things will get smoother as the summit goes on.