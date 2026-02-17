India AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off: All the details
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 kicked off on February 16 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with PM Modi leading the launch.
The event brings together leaders and tech innovators from over 30 countries.
To keep things safe, security forces have set up tight security across 10 zones.
Smart glasses, AI cameras being used to monitor crowds
Security teams are using SWAT commandos, bomb squads, anti-drone systems, and more than 4,000 AI cameras—all connected through a massive control network.
More than 15,000 security personnel are on the ground, with AI-enabled facial recognition systems operating through cameras and some personnel equipped with AI-enabled smart glasses to monitor crowds and spot trouble fast.
Theft reported on day 1
Day one saw huge lines (with officials saying the event saw an overwhelming turnout of over 70,000) and a report of a theft from an exhibitor.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw apologized for the hassles and said things will get smoother as the summit goes on.