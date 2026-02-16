Planning to attend India AI Summit? Key points to know

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, a major tech event, kicked off today at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi . The five-day summit (February 16-20) is expected to draw around 200,000 visitors from across the globe. If you haven't registered yet but want to attend this historic event, here's how you can do it. Just head over to the official India AI Summit website and click on "Register Now" at the top right corner of your screen.

Information Venue opening hours and expo arena details The venues for the summit will be open from 9:30am to 6:00pm on February 16 at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan. However, the Expo Arena at Bharat Mandapam will remain closed today due to the Prime Minister's inauguration at 5:00pm.

Steps Here's how to complete the registration process Once you click on "Register Now," you'll see two options: "Register as a delegate" or "Register as 'media accreditation.'" Select your preferred option and fill out the form with essential details like name, email ID, photograph, etc. After completing the registration process, you'll get a confirmation email with all event details. You will need to bring a valid ID proof along with the QR code to attend the event at Bharat Mandapam.

Advisory Here are the transportation arrangements Given the limited parking space around the venue, attendees are advised to use Metro, public transport, or cabs. Entry through Gate 4 will be allowed from 7:30am to 2:00pm while Gate 7 will open after 2:00pm. Metro passengers should enter via Gate 10. Parking facilities have been arranged at Purana Qila, Zoo, and JLN Stadium with shuttle services operating to the venue.

