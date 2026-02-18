India building AI systems for its own languages
Technology
India is working to develop homegrown AI systems for its 22 official languages, aiming to keep control over its data and tech.
At the AI Impact Summit 2026, Mitesh Khapra said the effort is about making sure sectors like healthcare, education, and governance get solutions that actually fit India's needs—without relying on foreign tech.
India's AI infrastructure push
India is planning a major AI infrastructure push; no target year is given in the source.
Projects like Bhashini working to include regional dialects
Projects like Bhashini are working to include regional dialects such as Haryanvi and Maithili alongside the main languages.
ElevenLabs supports 11 Indian languages so far but aims to cover all 22 by year-end.
The goal: make sure everyone's voice gets heard as India builds its own AI future.